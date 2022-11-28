Contests
Man arrested after threatening to kill people at a bar near UC

Marquise Fisher, 20, was arrested after he threatened to shoot people in a bar near UC's campus.
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested late Saturday night after threatening to kill people inside a bar near UC’s campus, according to an arrest report.

Marquise Fisher, 20, of Cincinnati, was at Stadium Social, formerly known as Cock and Bull, on Short Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. when he announced he was “going to shoot up the bar,” Cincinnati police reported.

Arrest records show that Fisher returned to the bar with a shotgun after he made the threat.

Less than 10 minutes later, Fisher was arrested on Calhoun Street, police said.

Fisher was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing and his bond is set at $75,000, according to court documents.

