Man arrested after threatening to kill people at a bar near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested late Saturday night after threatening to kill people inside a bar near UC’s campus, according to an arrest report.

Marquise Fisher, 20, of Cincinnati, was at Stadium Social, formerly known as Cock and Bull, on Short Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. when he announced he was “going to shoot up the bar,” Cincinnati police reported.

Arrest records show that Fisher returned to the bar with a shotgun after he made the threat.

Less than 10 minutes later, Fisher was arrested on Calhoun Street, police said.

Fisher was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing and his bond is set at $75,000, according to court documents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.