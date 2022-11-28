Man fatally shot in North College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died following a shooting in North College Hill Saturday night, the Hamilton County Coroner confirms.

North College Hill police responded to the area of Sundale and Savannah avenues around 7:45 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots.

Officers say they found Maurice Searcy, 32, lying on his side with no pulse, according to the police incident report.

Searcy was transported to UC Medical Center and where the coroner says he later died.

The incident report says officers found more than 25 shell casings at the scene.

The report says officers talked to several residents who said they didn’t see or hear anything.

Officers also talked to people at a bar nearby who said they didn’t hear any altercations or gunshots, according to the report.

The report also says no one saw Searcy get into any arguments inside or outside the bar,

No word on any suspects or arrests at this time.

