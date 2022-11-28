Contests
Mixon ‘trending in the right direction’ to play against Chiefs, per report

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) dives to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back...
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) dives to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) after Mixon made a catch for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Mixon could be set for a return this week against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).

Mixon “is trending in the right direction” to be able to play against the AFC’s No. 1 team on Dec. 4, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A concussion Mixon suffered in Week 11 at Pittsburgh kept the Cincinnati Bengals’ (7-4) running back from playing Sunday against the Tennesse Titans.

Samaje Perine stepped into the lead-back role in Mixon’s absence, helping Cincinnati get a 20-16 win over the Titans.

On Sunday in Nashville, Perine rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in four catches for 35 receiving yards.

