Mixon ‘trending in the right direction’ to play against Chiefs, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Mixon could be set for a return this week against the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).

Mixon “is trending in the right direction” to be able to play against the AFC’s No. 1 team on Dec. 4, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A concussion Mixon suffered in Week 11 at Pittsburgh kept the Cincinnati Bengals’ (7-4) running back from playing Sunday against the Tennesse Titans.

Samaje Perine stepped into the lead-back role in Mixon’s absence, helping Cincinnati get a 20-16 win over the Titans.

On Sunday in Nashville, Perine rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in four catches for 35 receiving yards.

