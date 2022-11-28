Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
Nov. 28, 2022
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said.
Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to a hospital.
Further details were not released.
