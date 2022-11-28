Contests
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said.

Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Further details were not released.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.

