Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) -All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian was struck, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Monday east of Turkeyfoot Road, they said.

Kenton County dispatch confirms at least one person was taken to a hospital.

Further details were not released.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-275 East MM 81.1 in Kenton County, All lanes are blocked, Expect delays @KYTCDistrict6 pic.twitter.com/5dAx7FucSo — TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) November 28, 2022

