Pike County massacre trial: Jury returns as closing arguments begin

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial for the 2016 Pike County massacre.

The jury will return at 9 a.m. after they were off last week ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday while the state and defense resolved differences over evidence, jury instructions and more.

Once closing arguments are over, the judge is expected to read some 150 pages of instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations in a case that has taken three months to present with 60 witnesses testifying and more than 1,000 trial exhibits.

Wagner IV, 31, no longer faces the possibility of the death penalty if he is convicted of aggravated murder charges in the April 21-22, 2016 slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering dropped the death penalty last week in the state of Ohio’s biggest and most expensive murder case to date at the request of Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa.

George Wagner IV, 31, and his family: mother, Angela Wagner, 52; father Billy Wagner, 51 and brother Jake Wagner, 28, were all indicted back in 2018 on capital murder charges in the victims’ shooting deaths.

The victims are Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; Chris Rhoden Sr.’s former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

The bodies of members of the Rhoden family were discovered the morning of April 22, 2016. All were shot execution style. (WXIX)

The motive in the slayings stemmed from a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and one of the victims he killed, Hanna Rhoden, had together, prosecutors say.

Two of the Wagners, Jake and Angela, pleaded guilty last year to their roles in the slayings and testified for the state against George as part of their plea deal.

In exchange for Jake and Angela’s plea deals, the state has the discretion to ask the judge to lift death penalty specifications for the Wagners.

Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner both testified for the prosecution against George Wagner IV.

Their testimonies proved there is enough evidence to find George guilty, Canepa told the judge last week as she requested he drop the possibility of the death penalty.

Jake Wagner could receive up to eight consecutive life sentences for the Rhodens’ murders and 160 years imprisonment for the other charges.

The prosecution is recommending Angela Wagner receive 30 years with no possibility of the death penalty.

Jake Wagner enters the Pike County Courthouse for his second day of testimony in his brother's murder trial. (Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)

Angela enters the courthouse. The trial of George Washington Wagner IV resumes Thursday November 3, 2022 at the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. (Brooke LaValley | Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch)

George is the first one to be tried for the massacre. In all, he is charged with 22 crimes including eight counts of aggravated murder.

The other charges he faces are conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count each of forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

He has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say he was not even there on the night of the slayings.

His defense lost a request last week for his acquittal due to a lack of evidence.

Judge Deering soundly rejected it in a decision that was hardly a surprise.

The judge already denied one defense attempt last year to throw out the murder charges.

Prosecutors have repeatedly argued George Wagner IV “certainly is complicit” in the execution-style killings, most at close range and some while the victims were sleeping even though he didn’t actually shoot anyone.

The state contends he is still eligible for aggravated murder convictions because he actively participated in the planning and covering up of the killings.

He also was at all four crime scenes as or immediately after the victims were killed in their trailers at two locations in Piketon, they say, and George’s mother and brother’s testimony backed that up.

After Jake Wagner confessed in April 2021 and then appeared in court to plead guilty, Canepa announced he had led investigators to where they hid the murder weapons and a pickup truck that was specifically purchased to drive to and from the crime scenes and then sold immediately after.

When Jake took the stand against his brother for four days last month, he calmly told the jury in graphic detail how he personally shot and killed five of the victims - including the mother of his child - and shot and wounded a sixth, her father, Chris Rhoden Sr.

He implicated his father in the murders of Chris Rhoden Sr., Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden.

Angela Wagner confirmed on the stand during her testimony that she was responsible for the slayings too, even though she didn’t shoot a single person and wasn’t with her sons and husband at the murder scenes.

She responded “Yes,” when Canepa asked her if she was “guilty of the murders.”

Both Jake and Angela testified to George’s involvement in the plotting and covering up.

Jake said on the stand his brother went along with Jake and his father to the killings to protect Jake. They rode under a pickup truck bed they made to conceal themselves, he claimed.

At one point, their father pulled over and asked Jake Wagner if he really wanted to go through with the killings. Jake testified that he did and his father got back in the pickup truck and kept going to the victims’ trailers.

Jake also testified Geoge was armed with an SKS rifle but wound up not pulling the trigger when it came time to shoot Chris Rhoden Sr., so Jake took the weapon and shot Chris Rhoden Sr. once instead.

In a surprise move, George Wagner IV took the stand in his own defense earlier this month and insisted he is not guilty of any of the killings.

George testified his family never approached him about the murder plot and he was asleep the night of the slayings.

Had he known, he claimed he would have stopped them.

“I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen,” he testified.

Under cross-examination, George said his mother and brother both lied during their testimony and their 2021 confessions to prosecutors.

Proposed jury instructions filed last week by George’s attorneys elaborate further on that with respect to Jake Wagner’s testimony.

Jake testified he shot one of the victims, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, in the eye, the court records state.

“Jake’s testimony was corroborated by the coroner’s report concerning the gunshot to Gilley. The coroner testified that Kenneth Rhoden was also shot in the eye. However, Jake denied shooting Kenneth.

“In addition, Jake testified he shot Frankie Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Dana Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden Jr.,” the filing continues. “The coroner’s lab report corroborates Jake’s testimony that he shot all of those individuals in the head. The coroner testified that Chris Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden suffered identical headshot wounds, however, Jake denied shooting Chris and Gary.

“The identity of the killer of Chris Sr., Gary and Kenneth is all in dispute,” the defense maintains in the proposed jury instructions. “Jake’s method of killing the others is so similar it establishes his modus operandi of execution.”

Defense wraps up questioning of George Wagner IV

