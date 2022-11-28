Contests
Sen. Portman talks Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

Sen. Rob Portman talked with FOX19 NOW's Chris Riva about the Brent Spence Bridge.
By Chris Riva
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sen. Rob Portman has served Cincinnati either in the House of Representatives or the Senate for close to 30 years.

While he is reflective on more than the 190 pieces of legislation passed in the Senate, he sat down with FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva to discuss the bi-partisan infrastructure bill and how it could finally pace the way for the Brent Spence Corridor Project.

