Sen. Portman talks Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sen. Rob Portman has served Cincinnati either in the House of Representatives or the Senate for close to 30 years.

While he is reflective on more than the 190 pieces of legislation passed in the Senate, he sat down with FOX19 NOW’s Chris Riva to discuss the bi-partisan infrastructure bill and how it could finally pace the way for the Brent Spence Corridor Project.

Sen. Portman talks Brent Spence Bridge

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.