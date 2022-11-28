UC searches nationwide for football coach after Fickell leaves for Wisconsin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati names special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs as interim head coach as the nationwide search continues to fill Luke Fickell’s shoes.

According to UC Athletic Director John Cunningham, there are internal and external candidates that have been considered to quickly replace the former head coach.

“We’re going to find the best coach in the country,” Cunningham said. “I’m ready, we’re ready to find a coach who can help us win championships.”

Cunningham says the athletic department is looking for a coach that is able to recruit at a really high level, someone who is able to build a “tremendous staff” and someone who understands the level of play in offense and defense.

“We’re always going to look to invest in this program... we’ve always gotten the support that we need from campus and our donors,” Cunningham said.

Fickell informed the athletic department of his decision on Sunday and is expected to be named Wisconsin’s head coach in the coming hours.

He led UC to the College Football Playoff last season and his 57 wins in six seasons are most in program history. His Bearcats won back-to-back American Conference championships and became the first Group of 5 team to reach the college football semifinals.

In addition, Fickell has strong ties to the Big Ten having played and coached at Ohio State.

He had been linked to other high profile jobs in the midwestern footprint, but stayed at UC despite interest from Notre Dame and Michigan State.

The next game the Bearcats will play is in the AAC playoffs with Coombs as their head coach.

