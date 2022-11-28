Contests
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter during the game against the Austin Peay Governors on Aug. 31, 2017. Photo Taken by Kareem Elgazzar.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Candice Hare
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - UC students shared their thoughts Sunday evening after learning that Luke Fickell is leaving the University of Cincinnati to become head coach for the Wisconsin Badger’s football team.

According to UC’s contract, Fickell was supposed to stay with the Bearcats until 2028 while being paid $5 million per year.

“I am absolutely distraught,” UC football fan Clayton Freuh said. “Nine months ago, he signed an extension, promised he’d stay, he said he would and then he just left us in a day.”

While some fans say he owed it to the fans and the team to stay, others say the success Fickell brought to the Bearcats’ program, earned him the opportunity to test deeper waters.

“Well he’s a really good coach,” UC football fan Carson Puts said. “He got us to a lot of really great seasons. We’re a smaller school, Wisconsin is a lot bigger, so it’s a great opportunity for him. [I’m] grateful we got him though.”

Other fans say they have enjoyed the Bearcats winning under Fickell’s helm, but are worried the team may not sustain their high level of play under a new head coach.

“I am a little concerned [that Fickell is leaving], but I know in the next four years, we’re going to get pretty good,” Bearcats fan Laura Masue said. “I do have hope that we’re going to remain on top.”

While fans remain hopeful, UC students have become accustomed to a high standard of play from the Bearcats football team.

