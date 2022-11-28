Another shooting in Ziegler Park as community mulls proposed solution

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects involved in a shooting last week near Ziegler Park in Over-the-Rhine.

Recognize these suspects involved in a shooting incident near 13th & Sycamore?

Multiple suspects shot at an unknown target. One of the stray rounds traveled into a nearby building striking an innocent party in the leg. Pls call D1's Investigative Unit at 513-352-4568 w/ any info! pic.twitter.com/C3MdLTWBZQ — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) November 28, 2022

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1300 block of Sycamore Street.

At least six people are seen in the surveillance video of the shooting. Police do not know who the target was.

One of the bullets went into the third story of a nearby building, hitting an innocent civilian in the leg, police say.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Cincinnati Police District One’s Investigative Unit at 513.352.4568.

It’s the latest instance of gun violence in the blocks surrounding Ziegler Park.

Surveillance video caught a gunfight near Ziegler Park in June. Eight people were caught in the crossfire of a gunfight on Main Street in August. A 14-year-old was shot to death by a 15-year-old suspect on Main Street in September.

3CDC has proposed a $3.5 million expansion of the park intended to address issues of gun violence as well as pedestrian safety.

The expansion, premised on data showing programmable public spaces and place-based policing reduce gun violence, has the support of CPD and City Administration.

It would remove car traffic on Woodward Street west to Main Street and on Yukon Street south to 13th Street. Replacing the thoroughfares would be public art and amenities including sculptures, murals, interactive installations, tables, chairs and play elements.

3CDC would program the expanded park space, focusing in part on youths aged 12-18.

The programming, in the words of Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris, would “give some shape” to the card games and sidewalk gatherings already drawing people to the area.

“It’s certainly not a guarantee, but when a space is designed for an intended use, then it does encourage people to use it in that way,” CPD Capt. Matthew Hammer said in a public engagement session Monday. “Certainly when a space has a place manager, and that manager is actively managing that space, in my experience that provides a significant publics safety benefit. It doesn’t provide a guarantee that crime wont occur but it simply provides a better system.”

The expansion will go before the Cincinnati Planning Commission Board on Dec. 16.

3CDC and the City are also in the planning stages of a new Findlay Market Community Center. Like the Ziegler Park expansion, the community center project intends to use a variety of programs to occupy at-risk youths.

