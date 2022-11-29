Boone County Coroner’s Office called to I-75 crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Coroner’s Office says they have been called to a crash on I-75 that has shut down all southbound lanes in the area.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a TRIMARC Traffic Alert.

The closed section of southbound I-75 is between I-71/exit 173 and KY-14/KY-16/Walton/Exit 171.

If you’re in the area of the crash and can safely send photos or videos to FOX19 NOW, click here.

Closed due to accident in #Walton,Ky on I-75 SB between I-71/Exit 173 and KY-14/KY-16/Walton/Exit 171. Reported by Police #traffic https://t.co/oaARUiexk1 — TTWN Cincinnati (@TotalTrafficCIN) November 29, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.