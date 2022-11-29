Contests
Boone County Coroner’s Office called to I-75 crash

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a TRIMARC Traffic Alert.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a TRIMARC Traffic Alert.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Coroner’s Office says they have been called to a crash on I-75 that has shut down all southbound lanes in the area.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a TRIMARC Traffic Alert.

The closed section of southbound I-75 is between I-71/exit 173 and KY-14/KY-16/Walton/Exit 171.

