Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Burrow Foundation starts friendly competition between Cincinnati, Baton Rouge to help those in need

An Ohio-based company created apparel inspired by the two cities.
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation and an Ohio-based apparel company are partnering together to start a friendly competition between two cities near and dear to the quarterback’s heart while raising money for those in need.

Where I’m From Apparel teamed up with Burrow’s foundation to launch the “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” project.

The clothing company created apparel inspired by two cities where Burrow’s football career has flourished: Cincinnati and Baton Rouge.

Every purchase of a Cincinnati-themed or Baton Rouge-themed item will count as a show of support for the respective city.

Where I’m From Apparel will donate 100% of the proceeds to the recently launched Joe Burrow Foundation.

The Bengals quarterback started the nonprofit in October to address food insecurity and childhood mental health in Ohio and Louisiana.

“There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation,” said Burrow.

The From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good campaign runs through Dec. 10, which is Burrow’s 26th birthday.

Shop the Joe Burrow collection online here.

“Everyone has a responsibility to do good. This is a fun and easy way to join our foundation in...
“Everyone has a responsibility to do good. This is a fun and easy way to join our foundation in doing some good in two communities that have meant a lot to me and my family,” said Joe Burrow.(Where I’m From Apparel)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian...
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says

Latest News

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) dives to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back...
Mixon ‘trending in the right direction’ to play against Chiefs, per report
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship