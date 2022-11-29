Burrow Foundation starts friendly competition between Cincinnati, Baton Rouge to help those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation and an Ohio-based apparel company are partnering together to start a friendly competition between two cities near and dear to the quarterback’s heart while raising money for those in need.

Where I’m From Apparel teamed up with Burrow’s foundation to launch the “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” project.

The clothing company created apparel inspired by two cities where Burrow’s football career has flourished: Cincinnati and Baton Rouge.

Every purchase of a Cincinnati-themed or Baton Rouge-themed item will count as a show of support for the respective city.

Where I’m From Apparel will donate 100% of the proceeds to the recently launched Joe Burrow Foundation.

The Bengals quarterback started the nonprofit in October to address food insecurity and childhood mental health in Ohio and Louisiana.

“There will be plenty of bragging rights for the city that sells the most apparel, but the real winners will be the families served by our foundation,” said Burrow.

The From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good campaign runs through Dec. 10, which is Burrow’s 26th birthday.

“Everyone has a responsibility to do good. This is a fun and easy way to join our foundation in doing some good in two communities that have meant a lot to me and my family,” said Joe Burrow. (Where I’m From Apparel)

