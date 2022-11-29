Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications.

Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper.

The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection.

“We ask that you please keep PS Harper and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest easy, K-9 Cairo,” officers said in a Facebook post.

