Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -The Fourth Street exit ramp on I-75/71 north in Covington Fourth will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion.

Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane.

On Thursday, the Pike Street ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. after a 7-month closure. Four lanes will be open on I-75/I-71 north, where the Pike Street on-ramp connects to I-75/I-71 north and extends north across the Brent Spence Bridge.

The Texas Turnaround is aimed to divert traffic from 4th Street southbound and then off the Pike Street exit. From there, cars and trucks will use the Pike Street entrance ramp to northbound I-75.

In December of 2020, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet showed a map of how the traffic pattern would look.

Mayor Greg Meyer says with traffic doing a Texas Turnaround and using the Pike Street entrance ramp, there will be four continuous lanes going across the Brent Spence. (WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.