Daughter dies day after Newport fire claims mother’s life

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A second person has died following a Thanksgiving night fire.

Teresa Osborne, 47, died on Nov. 25 after being injured in the fire on Overton Street in Newport, according to the Hamilton Coroner’s Office.

Her mother, who has not been identified yet, died on Thanksgiving, a fire chief at the scene told FOX19 NOW.

Osborne and her father were taken to the hospital after firefighters arrived at the burning home. The condition of her father is unknown.

The fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, the chief on scene confirmed.

The flames were extinguished within nine minutes upon firefighters’ arrival, however, there was extensive smoke damage, the fire chief explained.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, the chief added.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.