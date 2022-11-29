Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

Newscast recording
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home.

Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled and fell partially into a wood chipper.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the Daviess County Coroner.

According to a press release, the man was identified as 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire of Crofton, Ky.

The investigation is ongoing, but they say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian...
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says

Latest News

Sarah Sager talks one-on-one with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. DeWine announces $57 million in school safety grants
George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
WATCH: George Wagner IV’s defense gives closing argument
Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer.
Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer
Student arrested after weapon found on Holmes High School campus
Student arrested after weapon found on NKY school campus
Michael Ozepy, 45, is held at the Boone County Detention Center on several sexual charges.
Suspect arrested, accused of sexually assaulting minor