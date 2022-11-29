DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home.

Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled and fell partially into a wood chipper.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the Daviess County Coroner.

According to a press release, the man was identified as 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire of Crofton, Ky.

The investigation is ongoing, but they say no foul play is suspected.

