Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified

Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado when he lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(Source: MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified.

Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado when he lost control of the truck and hit a utility pole.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. Sunday where the 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead, police explained.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but police say that excessive speed was a factor.

Solorsano was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

Call Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

