First Alert Weather Day: Storms Overnight Into Wednesday Morning

Gusty and falling temperatures on Wednesday.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid 40′s.

First Alert Weather Day: From Tuesday at 10 PM until Wednesday at Noon.

Rain, some thunder and gusty non-thunderstorm winds, in spots, gusting to 45 mph. Showers will begin middle to late evening in spots, then a few thunderstorms with a brief heavy downpour will rumble through the area between 11pm and 5am/ Winds could gust to 45 mph in many areas.

Both the rain and wind gusts will settle down for the morning commute but with will still be windy, not as much by 7am.

Temperatures Wednesday will fall through the day. At 7am my forecast has the temperature at 50° dropping to 38° by 1 pm.

By Wednesday morning temps will drop into the lower 20s.

