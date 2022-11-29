Contests
First Alert Weather: Here’s when to expect rain, gusty winds

First Alert Forecast For Tuesday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -We are dry Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 40′s but rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected Tuesday night.

That makes for a First Alert Weather Day starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday.

After a high in the low 60s Tuesday afternoon under partly sunny skies, showers will begin anywhere from mid-to-late evening in spots.

Rain will be followed by a few thunderstorms with a brief heavy downpour between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph as a cold front passes through. There is a marginal risk of severe weather due to these winds.

By the morning commute Wednesday, rain and the winds will settle down but it will still be windy.

Thermometers will plunge from 50 degrees at 7 a.m. to 38 by 1 p.m.

By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will bottom out in the low-20s.

