Gov. DeWine announces $57 million in school safety grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 Million in school safety grants to help provide security upgrades to 708 schools in Ohio as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Program.

“We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount,” Governor DeWine said. “These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students.”

The funding will cover the following:

Security cameras

Public address systems

Automatic door locks

Visitor badging systems

Exterior lighting

The grants were awarded to public school districts and chartered non-public schools. Some of the Cincinnati-area schools include Cincinnati Public Schools, St. Ursula Villa, New Miami Local School District, Ross Local Schools, and Lebanon City Schools.

“School safety plays a crucial role in the academic success of students,” said Cheryl J. Lyman, executive director of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. “Students who do not feel safe at school cannot learn to their fullest potential.”

Here is a full list of the participating schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.