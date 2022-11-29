Homicide investigation underway in Pierce Township

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township.

Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on State Route 749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department.

Police were called to the address for an unresponsive subject, they explained. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was also called to the scene.

Eva’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office the next day, police said.

Pierce Township police did not give any information surrounding the circumstances of Eva’s death.

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 if you have any information.

