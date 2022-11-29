Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found.

Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it was difficult to identify her because the body had been outside in the elements, thus making the process more difficult.

There had been numerous calls made to the sheriff’s office regarding the discovery of the body in early November, they explained.

Those calls, according to the sheriff’s office, claimed there were multiple dead people found in Miami Township and the Village of Cleves.

According to the sheriff’s office, Witschger’s is the only active deceased person investigation currently.

Call Detective Kevin Illing at 513-825-1500 or the HCSO tip line at 513-586-5533 if you have information about Witschger’s death.

