Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

Her body was found on Nov. 10.
Her body was found on Nov. 10.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found.

Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it was difficult to identify her because the body had been outside in the elements, thus making the process more difficult.

There had been numerous calls made to the sheriff’s office regarding the discovery of the body in early November, they explained.

Those calls, according to the sheriff’s office, claimed there were multiple dead people found in Miami Township and the Village of Cleves.

According to the sheriff’s office, Witschger’s is the only active deceased person investigation currently.

Call Detective Kevin Illing at 513-825-1500 or the HCSO tip line at 513-586-5533 if you have information about Witschger’s death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian...
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure

Latest News

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
Drone video: Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
Boone County Coroner’s Office called to I-75 crash
At Most Valuable Kids, they work with more than 80 partner agencies to provide experiences to...
Most Valuable Kids working to give underserved children amazing experiences