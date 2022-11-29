Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Most Valuable Kids working to give underserved children amazing experiences

At Most Valuable Kids, they work with more than 80 partner agencies to provide experiences to...
At Most Valuable Kids, they work with more than 80 partner agencies to provide experiences to underserved kids in Greater Cincinnati.(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Giving Tuesday and that means many charities are making a push for donations ahead of Christmas.

At Most Valuable Kids, they work with more than 80 partner agencies to provide experiences to underserved kids in Greater Cincinnati.

Those kids get to go on these experiences and not worry about the cost associated with them thanks to generous donations. The experiences are for kids age 18 and younger that are in need in some way.

“They’re kids that might be living in shelters, they’re kids that are receiving mental health counseling,” MVK Executive Director Sherri Friedman continues, “Kids in inner-city schools. We work with foster families, mentor-mentoring agencies, recreation centers. A wide variety of organizations.”

Andrea Granieri with Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy picked up a ticket package for the Cincinnati Bengals game this weekend for students nominated by the schools’ superintendent.

“I wish everyone could see the smiles [the students] end up having on their faces when they get an experience like this,” says Granieri. “It makes a really big difference.”

Granieri explains how they chose these students.

“[The superintendent] nominated two kids who have been working really extra hard to improve grades and behavior,” Granieri continues, “And we submit the nomination and then Sherri let us know that our kids were selected to attend the game.”

On this Giving Tuesday, Friedman explains how they can stretch their money and donations to help more kids.

“We are a very lean and mean organization,” says Friedman, “We are turning donations into opportunities for kids. So, any amount really makes a huge difference because cumulatively that enables us to provide event extras to things that we would never be able to experience.”

MVK provides 20,000 experiences per year here in Cincinnati. Many of those events include plays, concerts, sports games, and other cultural experiences. They can’t do it without your donations. Thanks to their donors and partners, a $5 donation pays for one experience.

“It’s a memory that folks are creating,” adds Granieri, “So hopefully people when they’re giving can just imagine those smiles and that opportunity and keep being generous and keep providing those smiles.”

To donate, you can follow this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian...
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says

Latest News

Once firefighters arrived, they found the body of Angela Jacob in an outbuilding, Evendale...
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Homicide investigation underway in Pierce Township
Once it is finished, the entrance ramp from 4th Street to I-71/75 north will be closed...
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
George Wagner IV, 31, leaves the courtroom during a break in what could be the last week of his...
George Wagner IV’s defense gives closing argument; jury close to getting case