Mt. Healthy police search for suspects in connection with child enticement

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) -Mt. Healthy police are searching for three suspects in connection with child enticement that occurred on Monday afternoon.

Mt. Healthy Police Chief Vincent Demasi says three children were walking home from school in the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue when they were approached by a man and two women inside a silver Ford Sedan.

The suspects asked the minors if they wanted a ride home, but they were scared and ran.

Demasi says the driver was then following the children.

The children made it home safely and told their parents what happened, the chief said.

Demasi says the parents then called the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jones at 513-728-3182.

