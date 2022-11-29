Contests
New Richmond man found dead in shipping container

He had lacerations across his body, according to the police report.
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Eva, according to police.(WLBT)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township.

Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department.

A woman called police to report that she’d found, Eva, her fiancé unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container near the property, the police report reads.

Eva had “multiple lacerations in various areas of the body,” the officer explained.

Acting on the instructions of the 911 operator, the woman removed items that were on him, turned him on his back and attempted CPR.

Paramedics arrived and determined he was dead.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene with the Pierce Township investigative unit.

Police described the death as “not natural.” Eva’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office the next day.

Pierce Township police did not give any information surrounding the circumstances of Eva’s death.

Call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100 if you have any information.

