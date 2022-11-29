Pedestrian struck in heart of downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown.

It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm.

Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s Traffic Unit to respond, but that was all called off minutes later.

BREAKING NOW: Reports of a pedestrian struck downtown. Partial lane closures while police complete their investigation. Our crew is on scene asking questions. LIVE updates @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/kBUjYEIU37 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) November 29, 2022

Police said the pedestrian’s injuries turned out to be less serious than initially feared and he was up walking and talking.

Two police cars remain on the scene.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

