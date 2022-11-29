Contests
Pedestrian struck in heart of downtown Cincinnati

Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown.
Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the heart of Downtown.

It was reported around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Government Square on East Fifth Street at Walnut Street, police confirm.

Officers began to close multiple Downtown streets in the area and called for CPD’s Traffic Unit to respond, but that was all called off minutes later.

Police said the pedestrian’s injuries turned out to be less serious than initially feared and he was up walking and talking.

Two police cars remain on the scene.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

