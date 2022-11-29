Contests
Police: Mail carrier hit by car in East Price Hill

The postal worker was walking out of their vehicle when the crash happened.
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill.

The mail carrier was out of their USPS vehicle when they were hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly before 6 p.m.

No word on whether the car stopped at the scene.

EMS transported the mail carrier to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police at the scene described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

