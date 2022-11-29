Police: Mail carrier hit by car in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A United States Postal Service worker is hospitalized Monday night after a crash in East Price Hill.

The mail carrier was out of their USPS vehicle when they were hit by a car, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened on West 8th Street at Terry Street shortly before 6 p.m.

No word on whether the car stopped at the scene.

EMS transported the mail carrier to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police at the scene described the injuries as non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Woods from CPD said a mailman was struck by a car on West 8th Street Monday night. The mailman was transported to UC Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries. Woods said the incident remains under investigation. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/BHClsdsWzC — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) November 29, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.