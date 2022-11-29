Police searching for missing West Chester man with dementia

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding 81-year-old Sisay Mulualem.

Mulualem, 81, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near Tennyson Court in West Chester. He is likely on foot, according to West Chester police.

Mulualem is described as 5′8″ and 146 lbs. wearing a red coat.

He has dementia, police say.

Mulualem frequently visits local coffee shops and restaurants and may not know his way home.

Butler County Technical Rescue is responding to assist in the search.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter is also being mobilized.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Chester PD at 513.777.2231.

