Student arrested after weapon found on NKY school campus

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Holmes High School student has been arrested after a weapon was found on campus Monday.

The school district says the student will face criminal and school disciplinary charges.

“We take these matters seriously,” said Superintendent Alvin Garrison. “The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. The student will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

A student told a teacher that he found a weapon on school property around 10:15 a.m. Monday. The teacher told school administrators.

The district said that the campus was put on lockdown for about an hour “out of an abundance of caution” as police investigated.

School officials say no threats were made and students were not in immediate danger.

No word on the type of weapon found or the age of the student involved.

