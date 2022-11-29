Suspect arrested, accused of sexually assaulting minor

BOONE COUNTY (WXIX) -A man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Boone County, according to Major Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Ridgell says Michael G. Ozepy, 45, provided alcohol and marijuana to the victim on multiple occasions before raping and/or sodomizing her at his home.

According to Ridgell, the crimes have been going on since September.

Ozepy told deputies of the rape, according to Ridgell.

Ridgell says detectives then got a warrant and arrested Ozepy.

Jail records show that Ozepy is held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

He is facing three counts of rape, three counts of sodomy, and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.