Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.
By Aaron Weeks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A tree trimmer died after an equipment accident in a Kentucky residential neighborhood Monday.

Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to reports of a traumatic injury at a home.

They said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into a wood chipper.

The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner, WFIE reports.

The investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
All lanes are open again on eastbound Interstate 275 in northern Kentucky after a pedestrian...
Pedestrian struck on EB I-275 in NKY
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, speaks with an official in the third quarter...
UC students react to Luke Fickell’s sudden departure
A 27-year-old woman is dead after her pick-up truck hit a tree in Clinton County late Sunday,...
27-year-old woman killed in crash near Wilmington

Latest News

George Wagner IV sits with Defense Attorney John P. Parker. The trial of George Wagner IV...
WATCH: George Wagner IV’s defense gives closing argument
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organization from the southern city of Kherson,...
Uneasy calm grips Ukraine as West prepares winter aid
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
FILE - Laborers remove scaffolding at the Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, about 50...
Qatar says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500′
Gov. Mike DeWine announces school safety grants
Gov. Mike DeWine announces school safety grants