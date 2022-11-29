WATCH: George Wagner IV’s defense gives closing argument

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s defense team is presenting their closing argument.

Attorney John Parker says prosecutors, who gave a four-and-a-half-hour closing argument on Monday, don’t have enough evidence against George.

‘The state has this theory that they have presented ad nauseam that this is about custody,” he said but firmly rejects that, saying “It makes no sense.

“Have you ever heard of such a thing? No. People don’t kill each other over custody. We have a whole court system to deal with custody. Quite frankly, I don’t think anybody will ever believe this is about custody.”

Once closing arguments are over, the judge is expected to read more than 100 pages of instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations in a case that has taken three months to present with dozens of witnesses testifying and more than 1,000 trial exhibits.

George, 31, could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he is convicted on some or all of the 22 charges against him including eight counts of aggravated murder in the 2016 Pike County massacre.

The other charges he faces are conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count each of forgery, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, obstructing justice, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The death penalty is now off the table at the state’s request for George and two of his relatives in exchange for their testimony against him.

Four members of the Wagner family, George, his brother Jake Wagner, 28, and their parents Angela Wagner, 52, and Billy Wagner, 51, were all indicted on capital murder charges in the April 21-22, 2016 execution-style shootings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

The Pike County massacre is considered the state’s biggest murder case and its most expensive with nearly $4 million spent so far, according to state and local estimates.

The victims are Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; Chris Rhoden Sr.’s former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

The motive in the slayings stemmed from a custody dispute over a young daughter Jake Wagner and one of the victims he killed, Hanna Rhoden, had together, prosecutors say.

George is the first one to be tried for the massacre.

His mother and brother pleaded out last year and admitted their roles in the slayings.

George’s father, Billy Wagner, is continuing to fight the charges and will be tried next year.

George Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty and his attorneys say he was not even there on the night of the slayings.

His defense lost a request last week for his acquittal due to a lack of evidence.

Judge Deering soundly rejected it in a decision that was hardly a surprise.

The judge already denied one defense attempt last year to throw out the murder charges.

Prosecutors have repeatedly argued George Wagner IV “certainly is complicit” in the killings even though he didn’t actually shoot anyone.

They say he is still eligible for aggravated murder convictions and should be convicted because he actively participated in the planning and covering up of the killings.

In a surprise move, George took the stand in his own defense earlier this month and insisted he is not guilty of any of the killings.

George testified his family never approached him about the murder plot and he was asleep the night of the slayings.

Had he known, he claimed he would have stopped them.

“I don’t know how, but I would have never let it happen,” he testified.

Under cross-examination, George said his mother and brother both lied during their testimony and their 2021 confessions to prosecutors.

Proposed jury instructions filed last week by George’s attorneys elaborate further on that with respect to Jake Wagner’s testimony.

Jake testified he shot one of the victims, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, in the eye, the court records state.

“Jake’s testimony was corroborated by the coroner’s report concerning the gunshot to Gilley. The coroner testified that Kenneth Rhoden was also shot in the eye. However, Jake denied shooting Kenneth.

“In addition, Jake testified he shot Frankie Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden, Dana Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden Jr.,” the filing continues. “The coroner’s lab report corroborates Jake’s testimony that he shot all of those individuals in the head. The coroner testified that Chris Rhoden Sr. and Gary Rhoden suffered identical headshot wounds, however, Jake denied shooting Chris and Gary.

“The identity of the killer of Chris Sr., Gary and Kenneth is all in dispute,” the defense maintains in the proposed jury instructions. “Jake’s method of killing the others is so similar it establishes his modus operandi of execution.”

