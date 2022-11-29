Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified.

Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway.

Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding, Holloway explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation he said.

Lab reports from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are pending, Chief Holloway said.

