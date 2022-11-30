Blustery and cold for Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The moisture is out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, but the winds remain as a blast of colder air is in the tri-state. Highs are only in the 30s, but with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour, it will feel like the teens and 20s through the rest of the day. Skies will be sunny.

Breezy conditions linger into the overnight hours, so despite lows in the 20s, wind chills or feels like temperatures, will be in the teens along with clear skies.

Thursday may have a few high thin clouds, otherwise sunny but cold with highs again in the 30s and low 40s. Thursday night starts off cold, but temperatures increase overnight with clouds moving in ahead of our next weather maker.

Friday is dry, but skies will become mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low 50s thanks to breezy southerly winds. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning along with windy conditions. Saturday will also have falling temperatures in the afternoon once the rain moves out, with windy conditions lingering.

Sunday is dry for the Bengals game, but it will be variably cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain chances return once again Sunday night and last through Tuesday morning. Colder-than-normal temperatures are expected going into the latter half of next week into the following weekend.

