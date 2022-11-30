Contests
Colerain Twp. police allow residents to ship packages to headquarters for holidays

Colerain Township police offer residents a way to prevent package theft this holiday season.
(Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain Township police are allowing residents to have their packages delivered to the department this holiday season in an effort to prevent package theft.

Packages can begin being delivered to Colerain Township Police Department at 4200 Springdale Rd. starting Dec. 1 until Dec. 24.

“We want our residents to have a wonderful holiday season, and we hope this service makes their holidays safer and happier,” the police department said.

The person whose name is on the package is the only person who can pick the item up. They must include a valid government-issued photo I.D.

Residents can pick their package(s) up at any time Monday through Friday or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

