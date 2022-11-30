Contests
Police remove guns from NKY home after suicide-by-cop response with barricaded man

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police removed more than 20 guns from a home where a man was barricaded overnight, a police spokesman confirms to FOX19 NOW.

Police responded around 11 p.m. to the residence at Greenup and East 26th streets and treated it like a suicide-by-cop situation, Lt. Justin Bradbury confirms.

“I don’t know if that was his intent, but I do know officers were acting as though that was a possibility,” he said.

“It was a barricaded suspect. I don’t want to release a lot of information about him out of respect for him. He was not arrested. He was in crisis, so he was taken to a hospital.”

Lt. Bradbury said he was not sure if the man was armed with any of the guns when he was barricaded.

He also was not immediately aware of the type of guns that were removed from the home: “It was a variety.”

FOX19 NOW video from the scene shows an officer carrying at least one shotgun out to a police vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the incident ended safely. No SWAT teams were activated, according to Lt Bradbury.

Fire and other emergency crews responded due to concerns over potentially suspicious items that police saw in the home, he confirms.

They ultimately determined the materials were nothing of concern, he said: “There is no danger to the public at this time.”

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is released.

