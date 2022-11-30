Husband killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75 as wife remains hospitalized

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in Tuesday’s seven-vehicle crash on I-75 in Walton has been identified.

Stanley Cox, 74, of Walton, died after his 2014 Honda Civic was hit by another vehicle as sat in traffic on an exit ramp around 4 p.m., according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell.

Stanley’s vehicle was rear-ended by a 2017 Chevy Silverado, which was being driven by 43-year-old Andrew Bradner, the sheriff’s office says.

A rear-end collision between two vehicles caused a chain reaction crash involving the other five in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, Major Ridgell explained.

Stanley’s wife, 69-year-old Debra Cox, was in the front seat of the Civic when it was hit by Brander’s truck, the sheriff’s office said.

She was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition as of Wednesday, Ridgell explained.

Three other people were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be ok, according to Ridgell.

Tuesday’s crash completely shut down southbound travel for at least an hour before one lane was reopened.

Ridgell said a driver in one vehicle was pronounced dead and the passenger of that same vehicle was transported by Air Care to UC medical center.

