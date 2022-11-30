Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Family left with nothing after fire consumes home in Sycamore Township

‘It’s just devastating’
By Courtney King
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township family is in need of a place to live after a fire devastated their home last weekend.

The Escalante family including four children are currently living in their aunt’s basement.

The electrical fire broke out Saturday in the family’s mobile home. Yuri Escalante, one of the family’s children, says they didn’t even know their home was on fire until a neighbor knocked on their door.

“I was just scared,” she said. “I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just really scared and mad that my house burned down.”

Yuri says everyone but her father was in the home when the flames broke out. She says her mother even went back inside to get important papers.

The Sharonville Fire Department responded.

The family has lost everything. And with Christmas right around the corner, they don’t know whether they’ll be able to celebrate.

The family’s tree and even some presents were destroyed, and they don’t have insurance to cover the damage costs, according to an online fundraiser set up by extended family.

“It’s just devastating, because on Christmas we have to spend time in the basement and not in our own cozy home,” Yuri said. “Like, the money we have, we use it to by stuff we actually need.”

Despite their struggles, Yuri is thanksful everyone was able to make it out safely.

“I felt relieved because everyone was out,” she said. “It was sad seeing the home get burnt.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
New Richmond man found dead in shipping container
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says

Latest News

Tri-State woman living with ALS creates blog to help others
Mariemont woman living with ALS finds courage to speak for others
Witnesses report seeing cash flying through air on I-71
Witnesses report seeing cash flying around on I-71
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for the Tri-State