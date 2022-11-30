Family left with nothing after fire consumes home in Sycamore Township

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Sycamore Township family is in need of a place to live after a fire devastated their home last weekend.

The Escalante family including four children are currently living in their aunt’s basement.

The electrical fire broke out Saturday in the family’s mobile home. Yuri Escalante, one of the family’s children, says they didn’t even know their home was on fire until a neighbor knocked on their door.

“I was just scared,” she said. “I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just really scared and mad that my house burned down.”

Yuri says everyone but her father was in the home when the flames broke out. She says her mother even went back inside to get important papers.

The Sharonville Fire Department responded.

The family has lost everything. And with Christmas right around the corner, they don’t know whether they’ll be able to celebrate.

The family’s tree and even some presents were destroyed, and they don’t have insurance to cover the damage costs, according to an online fundraiser set up by extended family.

“It’s just devastating, because on Christmas we have to spend time in the basement and not in our own cozy home,” Yuri said. “Like, the money we have, we use it to by stuff we actually need.”

Despite their struggles, Yuri is thanksful everyone was able to make it out safely.

“I felt relieved because everyone was out,” she said. “It was sad seeing the home get burnt.”

