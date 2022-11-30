Inspired by community and charity, a new coffee shop opens in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new coffee shop located minutes from TQL Stadium in the West End will not only feed caffeine cravings, but also those in need.

Managing partner of Kings Arms Coffee, Cory Bowman, says the location is “too good to be true” and looks forward to opening its doors at Baymiller Street on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

“Born and raised in Cincinnati, I’ve never seen growth and community like what we’re seeing in the West End,” Bowman said. “My family and I’s hearts have always been here. Now I’m excited to introduce our favorite coffee to our home, a city we love.”

Bowman says he came up with the idea to open a coffee shop in Cincinnati from visiting Kings Arms’ location in Tampa, which is owned by a friend.

He and his wife Jordan, who co-pastor at The River Church in the West End, thought a coffee shop would be a great fit in the historic community, which is situated near the Cincinnati Museum Center and Music Hall.

“Over the last two years, I’ve seen things in the West End in a really good way,” Bowman said. “The community is extremely strong, there’s a lot of development, but it’s happening the right way; if that makes sense. We have a heart for the people through our church and our nonprofit and the things that we’ve done. We’ve been able to distribute meals to families and do community outreaches.”

The Kings Arms brand specializes in high-quality, light roast blends that are roasted in small batches to maintain the beans’ flavor and integrity.

Bowman says the menu is straightforward and based on lattes, espresso shots, cappuccinos and pour-overs.

After a soft launch in the community, Kings Arms Coffee's official grand opening is Friday, Dec. 2. (Jessie Seyersdahl Photography)

“We have a lot of different blends, but we have the beans sourced from anywhere from South America to West Africa, Papua New Guinea and Costa Rica,” Bowman explained. “Our roasting process is really focused on bringing out the fruitier notes in the coffee. Our goal is that you need the least amount of cream and sugar with your coffee possible and that’s kind of what we strive for.”

Bowman was able to get to know some of the local residents and business people during the shop’s two-week soft launch.

“That’s been the most amazing thing every day in the shop, is getting the regulars and the locals to come, whether it be for their simple cup of black coffee that they get before work, or you get locals that come in for a business meeting, or those that just chill out with their family, said Bowman.

Kings Arms Coffee is located at 1900 Baymiller Street.

Doors open on Friday at 7 a.m. and the first 100 customers receive free cups of coffee.

