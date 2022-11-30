Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Ja’Marr Chase feels ‘good,’ preparing to play against Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the sideline during an NFL football...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the sideline during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 35-17. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase says he feels good and is preparing to play against the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase told the media Wednesday he has been recovering from a hairline hip fracture.

The injury, which he suffered in Cincinnati’s win against the New Orleans Saints, has sidelined him for the Bengals’ last four games. He played against the Atlanta Falcons the week after the Saints game.

There was hope the second-year wide receiver was going to make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

Chase explained that he told Head Coach Zac Taylor that he didn’t feel comfortable enough to return to the field in Nashville.

Without the young star, the Bengals took down the Titans to pick up their third win in four games with Chase on the sideline.

When he does return to the field, Chase says he has no doubt he will still be the explosive playmaker that defenses have come to fear.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Amelia man found dead in shipping container
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
Her body was found on Nov. 10.
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

Latest News

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow Foundation starts friendly competition between Cincinnati, Baton Rouge to help those in need
Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) dives to tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back...
Mixon ‘trending in the right direction’ to play against Chiefs, per report
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Prices for Bengals-Chiefs tickets as high as $8,000