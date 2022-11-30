Judge drops sex trafficking charges, sentences woman to 1 year probation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was sentenced to one year probation Wednesday morning after her and her husband were accused of sex trafficking women in November 2021.

Shana Philpot, 23, was originally charged with complicity to rape and kidnapping after her and Anthony Philpot, 36, were accused of luring victims to their home, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents say, the complicity to rape and kidnapping charges were dismissed after hearing Philpot speak Wednesday morning.

During her probationary period, Philpot is required to earn her GED, stay away from the victims and her husband, maintain employment, avoid drug and alcohol usage and more, according to Hamilton County Judge Jennifer Branch.

If she does not follow these guidelines, Philpot will be sent to prison for 12 years.

The investigation began when Boone County detectives alerted the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office about a series of rapes after a victim tried to file a report back in February 2022.

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s report, Boone County detectives determined the incidents occurred in Hamilton County after “multiple victims who want to come forward and file complaints.”

The victims were in their teens and 20s, the sheriff’s report said.

Shana’s husband, Anthony Philpot, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition in May 2022 and was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Branch.

Charges of rape and kidnapping were also dismissed from Anthony’s sentencing.

