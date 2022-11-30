Contests
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the Tri-State

Strong storms with hail are expected.
(Gray Media)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati.

Hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds are possible.

The warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

