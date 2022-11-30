Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati.

Hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds are possible.

The warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties.

A ***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area. For more information go to https://t.co/MP4bUf3tdo or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/QjNhw1FFwZ — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) November 30, 2022

