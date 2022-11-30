Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the Tri-State
Strong storms with hail are expected.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of Greater Cincinnati.
Hail one inch in size and damaging 60 mph winds are possible.
The warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m. for Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties.
