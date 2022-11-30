North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill.

Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department.

Police suspect a single suspect to be responsible for the deadly shooting.

The shooter, police explained, got out of what appears to be an early model white Hyundai Santa Fe and started shooting Searcy.

Searcy was transported to UC Medical Center, where the coroner says he later died.

Call Detective Brian Brown or Lt. Craig Chaney with the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 if you have information that can aid the investigation.

Below are photos of the victim and the alleged suspect’s vehicle.

Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. (North College Hill PD)

Police suspect the shooter got out of this early model white Hyundai Santa Fe and started shooting Maurice Searcy. (North College Hill PD)

