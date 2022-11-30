Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Officials: 9-year-old’s body found days after falling off boat, hit by propeller

A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.
A 9-year-old boy's body was found Tuesday after he fell off a boat and was hit by a propeller.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ANNIE, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida say the body of a missing 9-year-old boy was found Tuesday after he reportedly fell off a pontoon boat and was hit by a propeller.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports it started searching for the boy at Lake Annie after he fell from a boat on Nov. 26.

Authorities said the boy was with his two brothers on their father’s pontoon when he fell over the front side of the boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child’s father jumped into the water to search for his son while one of the other boys called 911.

Deputies and first responders arrived at Lake Annie that afternoon and immediately put boats and rescue crews in the water to look for the boy.

The sheriff’s office said it continued its search into Tuesday before finding the boy’s body and notifying the family.

“It’s a tragedy, an unimaginable nightmare for the family,” Sheriff Grady Judd shared in a news release.

The boy was reportedly not wearing a flotation device when he fell into the water but was not required to wear one.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fickell signed a seven-year-contract that would pay him an average of $7.8 million annually.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
New Richmond man found dead in shipping container
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving a USPS mail carrier in East Price Hill.
Mail carrier hurled in the air during East Price Hill crash, witness says

Latest News

President Joe Biden is shown Tuesday with, from left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Biden tells GOP his hopes, gets stiff response from McCarthy
Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in a federal court in Waco, Texas, to one count of accessory to...
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillén’s death
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their...
Biden, Macron ready to talk Ukraine, trade in state visit
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005