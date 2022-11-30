Contests
Rain ends, then get ready to freeze

First Alert Wednesday Forecast Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heaviest rain has moved out but light showers are still keeping roads wet for your morning commute.

Gusty winds also will linger as a cold front moves through, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day until noon Wednesday.

Behind the front, the new colder air mass will make for a very cold day.

Temperatures were in the low 50s overnight until around 5 a.m.

Now it’s now 40 degrees and falling at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Temperatures will continue to plummet into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

By Thursday morning, thermometers will drop into the low-20s.

We will warm back up into the 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Friday will even be partly sunny.

Rain chances will return Saturday and stick around through early next week but temperatures will remain mild.

Then, a cold pattern will dominate our forecast for Dec. 8-13 and possibly longer.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s with overnight lows in the 20s.

