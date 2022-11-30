Contests
Witnesses report seeing cash flying around on I-71

A partial closure of the interstate happened Wednesday afternoon.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A reported cash snared traffic on Interstate 71 near South Lebanon Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at I-71 and OH-48, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people called the sheriff’s office to report cash or something that looked like cash all over the highway.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it responded with deputies on a report of a bag hit by a truck on the interstate.

Each agency reports the other is handling the investigation.

No word on whether what littered the interstate was actually cash.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

