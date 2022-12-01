3 Tri-State men guilty in foreclosure scheme targeting desperate homeowners

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A federal grand jury in Cincinnati found two men guilty in a nationwide scam that targeted desperate homeowners who couldn’t afford to pay their mortgages.

United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker announced the verdict Thursday.

Lorin Kal Buckner, 66, of Hamilton, and Dessalines Sealy, 59, of Brooklyn, New York, were two of four defendants tried in the case.

The jury convicted Buckner and Sealy of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud as well as conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud.

The two other defendants, 40-year-old Joel Harvey and Garrett Stevenson, both of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty during the trial.

A total 13 people are implicated in the scheme.

Nearly 780 homeowners were victimized in the scheme from 2013-2018, according to the DOJ release.

“The defendants took advantage of folks’ financial despair and emotional vulnerabilities to fill their own pockets,” Parker said. “It was a priority for our office and our law enforcement partners to address this nationwide foreclosure scheme.”

They are accused of fraudulently promising distressed homeowners they could reduce or eliminate mortgage obligations for a fixed fee.

They drew in the homeowners through a variety of methods, including a multi-level marketing scheme.

The scheme saw them allegedly recruit affiliates across the country whom they coached up over conference calls and direct mailings on sales strategies, including how to promise homeowners easy money. The affiliates were encouraged to be aggressive.

They allegedly used online databases and court records to identify vulnerable, financially distressed homeowners who had recently received notice of foreclosure.

They also allegedly mailed postcards, including more than 56,000 to homeowners across southern Ohio, promising they could “stop foreclosure” or “stop the sheriff sale” for a fixed fee.

Lastly, they allegedly reached out to homeowners using Craigslist ads, websites, email and social media.

The co-conspirators used the affiliates to recruit the homeowners to several companies set up to accept the fee payments, according to the DOJ.

The companies, in turn, allegedly promised to reduce or eliminate mortgage debt by negotiating with lenders on the homeowners’ behalf, negotiate home sales, halt foreclosure sales, remove mortgage liens by tendering an offer and securing short sale prices at a fraction of the value of the outstanding lien/note.

The co-conspirators allegedly told homeowners they had “proprietary” ways of stalling or avoiding foreclosures, though in reality they simply filed chapter 13 bankruptcies on the homeowners’ behalf while making it appear the homeowners had filed themselves. The filings offered temporary foreclosure relief but they were eventually dismissed, leaving the homeowners no better off.

