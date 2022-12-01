Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Anyone with information can contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
$400 missing as sheriff returns cash seized from Afroman during home raid
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
George Wagner IV found guilty on all charges in Pike County Massacre trial
The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, according to a...
Husband killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75 as wife remains hospitalized
Police were called to the Pierce Township address for an unresponsive subject, who was later...
Amelia man found dead in shipping container

Latest News

The digits for the nation's new 988 hotline, intended for those experiencing a mental crisis,...
Widespread outage shuts down 988 mental health hotline
Eric Allen Holland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony theft.
Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas
FILE - Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14, 2022, in Atlanta....
Senate moves to avert rail strike amid dire warnings
Antonio Poellnitz, 34, was arrested Wednesday for the Aug 27. murder o 23-year-old Landen...
Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs
There are new signs the U.S. economy might be on the upswing. (CNN, POOL, BROOKINGS INSTITUTE)
Economic relief may be on the horizon as gas prices, inflation rates drop