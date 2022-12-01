BCI to investigate after $400 missing from Afroman home raid

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers says he has asked the BCI to investigate after $400 was missing from evidence bags that were sealed following a raid on Afroman’s home in August.

The sheriff’s office planned to return thousands to Afroman on Tuesday but as they counted out the bills they realized hundreds were missing.

Deputies raided the home of Joseph Foreman, who goes by “Afroman”, on a warrant claiming probable cause existed that drugs and drug paraphernalia would be found on Foreman’s property and that trafficking and kidnapping had taken place there.

The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office said the raid failed to turn up probative criminal evidence, according to attorney Anna Castellini. No charges were ever filed.

Among the items investigators confiscated during the search was $5,031 in cash, which they believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking. Foreman said he made the money rapping, as some music venues pay in cash.

The rapper expected to get all of the money back Tuesday evening when he went to the sheriff’s office.

After multiple times counting the bills, which the sheriff’s office recorded along with FOX19, the total consistently came up $400 short.

Foreman says the raid and unfounded allegations have negatively impacted his life, including trouble booking shows at venues that cited the kidnapping suspicions contained in the warrant.

He previously threatened to sue the sheriff’s office because the deputies damaged his home and traumatized his children, who were home at the time. Now he says he will file a defamation suit, in part so the same thing doesn’t happen to someone else.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.