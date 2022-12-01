Bomb squad responds to federal building Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The bomb squad is on scene at the John Weld Peck Federal Building in downtown Cincinnati right now.

A suspicious envelope was found in the mailroom at about 8 a.m., police confirm.

Multiple first responders scrambled to the building for a “hazardous materials response” at 550 Main Street as police shut down Fifth and Walnut streets.

Officers also called for a K-9 dog to respond but then canceled that since the federal building has its own.

