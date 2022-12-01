Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say.

Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road.

A car slams into Woodward High School overnight, leaving a trail of damage in its path. I’m LIVE this morning on @FOX19 with details from the scene pic.twitter.com/r5LPkdSE1F — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) December 1, 2022

Police say they believe the driver lost control of his vehicle. It careened off the road, through the school’s parking lot and smashed into a door.

The driver and a passenger got out and ran off, police say.

The passenger was apprehended and taken to a hospital with a minor injury, they said.

The driver remains at large.

Duke Energy crews scrambled to the school to restore power in time for classes to begin.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.