Car crashes into Woodward High School

A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Jordan Vilines
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say.

Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road.

Police say they believe the driver lost control of his vehicle. It careened off the road, through the school’s parking lot and smashed into a door.

The driver and a passenger got out and ran off, police say.

The passenger was apprehended and taken to a hospital with a minor injury, they said.

The driver remains at large.

Duke Energy crews scrambled to the school to restore power in time for classes to begin.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

